$21,977+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,977
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Connect Sales
705-741-1777
2016 Ford Edge
2016 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
Auto Connect Sales
1175 Lansdowne St W, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
705-741-1777
$21,977
+ taxes & licensing
113,742KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8266302
- Stock #: AC639AR
- VIN: 2FMPK3J82GBC43389
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 113,742 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Message Centre
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
remote auto starter
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Interval wipers
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Android Auto
adjustable foot pedals
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Factory Security System
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Passenger Multi-Adjust Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Hands Free Phone
Navigation Aid
Telematic Systems
Instrmt Cluster wTach
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Voice Recognition
Blind Spot Detection
Apple Car Play
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto Connect Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Auto Connect Sales
1175 Lansdowne St W, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2