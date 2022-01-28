Menu
2016 Ford Edge

113,742 KM

Details Features

$21,977

+ tax & licensing
$21,977

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Connect Sales

705-741-1777

2016 Ford Edge

2016 Ford Edge

SEL

2016 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Auto Connect Sales

1175 Lansdowne St W, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-741-1777

  1. 8266302
  2. 8266302
$21,977

+ taxes & licensing

113,742KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8266302
  Stock #: AC639AR
  VIN: 2FMPK3J82GBC43389

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 113,742 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Message Centre
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
remote auto starter
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Interval wipers
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Android Auto
adjustable foot pedals
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Factory Security System
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Passenger Multi-Adjust Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Hands Free Phone
Navigation Aid
Telematic Systems
Instrmt Cluster wTach
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Voice Recognition
Blind Spot Detection
Apple Car Play
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

