$35,995 + taxes & licensing
2 0 6 , 4 0 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10405146

10405146 VIN: 1FTEW1EF2GFC77179

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 206,408 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Trailer Hitch Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Apple CarPlay Exterior Alloy Wheels Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Proximity Key Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

