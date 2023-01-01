$35,995+ tax & licensing
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
Clonsilla Auto Sales
705-742-6500
2016 Ford F-150
2016 Ford F-150
Lariat
Clonsilla Auto Sales
809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2
705-742-6500
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
206,408KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10405146
- VIN: 1FTEW1EF2GFC77179
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 206,408 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Clonsilla Auto Sales
809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2