2016 Ford F-150

85,577 KM

Details Features

$3,199

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Ford F-150

XLT

2016 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Holiday Ford Lincoln Ltd

1555 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M3

705-742-5432

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,199

+ taxes & licensing

85,577KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1EF4GKF36083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Grey Cloth
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,577 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Immobilizer
SECURITY ALARM
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive

Safety

Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Powertrain

8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Flex Fuel Capability
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features

2016 Ford F-150