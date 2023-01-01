$3,199+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2016 Ford F-150
XLT
2016 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Holiday Ford Lincoln Ltd
1555 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M3
705-742-5432
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$3,199
+ taxes & licensing
85,577KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTEW1EF4GKF36083
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Interior Colour Grey Cloth
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 85,577 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Immobilizer
SECURITY ALARM
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Safety
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Media / Nav / Comm
am/fm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Powertrain
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Flex Fuel Capability
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Holiday Ford Lincoln Ltd
2022 Lincoln Aviator Reserve 39,149 KM $66,299 + tax & lic
2015 Cadillac SRX Luxury 206,073 KM $14,699 + tax & lic
2021 Honda Civic Sedan Sport 59,501 KM $29,899 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Holiday Ford Lincoln Ltd
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Holiday Ford Lincoln Ltd
1555 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M3
Call Dealer
705-742-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$3,199
+ taxes & licensing
Holiday Ford Lincoln Ltd
705-742-5432
2016 Ford F-150