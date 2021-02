Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Brakes Vehicle Stability Control Fog Lamps Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Lumbar Support Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning DUAL ZONE AIR Dual Zone Climate Ctrl Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Map Lights Overhead Console Automatic Headlights Interval wipers Floor Console remote auto starter Push Button Start Floor mats Cup Holder Tow Hitch Receiver Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Split Bench Seats Dual Power Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Running Boards Trailer Hitch tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer Bluetooth Satellite Radio Digital clock Android Auto Windows rear window defogger Factory Privacy Glass Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Bedliner adjustable foot pedals STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS BACKUP CAMERA Window visors CARGO LIGHT Spray in Bedliner dual mirrors Message Centre Driver Power Seat Telescopic steering column Digital instrumentation AUTO LAMP SYSTEM Front side airbag Pulse Wiper Factory Security System Front Heated Seat AUX Output Side Head Curtain Airbag Cargo Area TieDown Passenger Multi-Adjust Power Seat Electrochromic Interior Mirror Hands Free Phone Navigation Aid Factory Tinted Glass Telematic Systems Windshield de-icer Instrmt Cluster wTach Air w Climate Control High Density Discharge Lights Vehicle Anti-Theft OnStar System Voice Recognition Custom Sport Rims Conv Glass Rear Window Apple Car Play Front Side Airbag with Head Protect Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor WiFi Hot Spot AM-FM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.