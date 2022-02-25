$32,995+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
172,503KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8325036
- VIN: 3GTU2LECOGG352386
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 172,503 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
