2016 GMC Sierra 1500

133,228 KM

$29,977

+ tax & licensing
Auto Connect Sales

705-741-1777

Short Box

Location

Auto Connect Sales

1175 Lansdowne St W, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

133,228KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8518901
  • Stock #: AC613B
  • VIN: 3GTU2LEC9GG158102

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,228 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Tonneau Cover
rear window defogger
Message Centre
Keyless Entry
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
Box liner
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Split Bench Seats
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Hands Free Phone
High Density Discharge Lights
OnStar System
Apple Car Play
Electronic Trailer Brake Controller
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

