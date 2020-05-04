Menu
2016 Honda Civic

Sedan LX 6MT (1) Owner, Extended Warranty

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan LX 6MT (1) Owner, Extended Warranty

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

$13,200

  • 69,504KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4945020
  • Stock #: 20395A
  • VIN: 2HGFC2E50GH006101
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This (1) owner 2016 Honda Civic LX 6MT was traded in at the dealership on a 2020 Honda HR-V. Included with this Civic LX is the balance of a 7yr/160,000km HCUV powertrain extended warranty (Valid until March 18. 2023) Click here to find out how you can purchase your next vehicle online from Trent Valley Honda: https://www.tvhonda.com/steps-to-purchasing-your-vehicle-online -It has passed the Ministry of Transportation Safety Certification Inspection and the Ontario Drive Clean Emissions Test! -Buy with confidence knowing that this Civic comes with a free CARFAX Vehicle History Report supplied at no cost for your peace of mind. - In addition, this Civic comes with a full tank of gas, Protech Secure Anti-theft Protection, Nitrogen filled tires with (2) Year Road Hazard Warranty, WALKAWAY First Year Loan Finance Protection and the first oil change is on us! Trent Valley Honda has been providing Peterborough and the Kawarthas with new & used vehicles since 1975.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

