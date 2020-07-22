Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Reclining Seats Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows Rear Defroster Additional Features Curb Side Mirrors Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Inside Hood Release Auxiliary 12v Outlet

