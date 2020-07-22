Menu
2016 Honda Civic

61,210 KM

Details Description Features

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Trent Valley Honda

2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan EX (1) Owner

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan EX (1) Owner

Location

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

61,210KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5516664
  Stock #: U20637
  VIN: 2HGFC2F78GH018450

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 61,210 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2016 Honda Civic EX is a lease return that was purchased by the dealership. Dont wait TEXT us with questions or to book an appointment at 705-996-2035!! Click here to find out how you can purchase your next vehicle online from Trent Valley Honda: https://www.tvhonda.com/steps-to-purchasing-your-vehicle-online -It has passed the Ministry of Transportation Safety Certification Inspection and the Ontario Drive Clean Emissions Test! -Buy with confidence knowing that this Civic comes with a free CARFAX Vehicle History Report supplied at no cost for your peace of mind. -In addition, this Civic comes with a full tank of gas, Protech Secure Anti-theft Protection, Nitrogen filled tires with (2) Year Road Hazard Warranty, WALKAWAY First Year Loan Finance Protection and the first oil change is on us! Trent Valley Honda is a family-owned and operated dealership that has been providing Peterborough and the Kawarthas with new & used vehicles since 1975.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Defroster
Curb Side Mirrors
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

