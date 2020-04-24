2016 Honda CR-V

Safety Traction Control

Power Brakes

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks

POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

tilt steering

Courtesy Lights

Intermittent Wipers

Console

Cup Holder Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats

Power Adjustable Seat

Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Odometer

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

Bluetooth

Digital clock Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Additional Features Curb Side Mirrors

Rear View Camera

Captains Chairs

Center Arm Rest

Inside Hood Release

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.