This 2016 Honda CR-V EX AWD was traded in at the dealership for a 2020 CR-V Sport. Included with this CR-V is the balance of a 7yr/ 160,000km HCUV Powertrain extended warranty (Valid until June. 9, 2023). Click here to find out how you can purchase your next vehicle online from Trent Valley Honda: https://www.tvhonda.com/steps-to-purchasing-your-vehicle-online Top features on this vehicle include: LaneWatch blind-spot display, Econ mode, dual-zone heating, heated front seats, rear-view camera, 7 display audio system, push-button start, sunroof, Bluetooth hands-free calling with steering wheel-mounted controls! This CR-V with under 35,000 kilometers offers the latest technology, safety features and style. Along with fuel-efficient 2.4-litre engine, this CR-V will get you where you need to in style and efficiently. Dont waitTEXT us with questions or to book an appointment at705-996-2035!! At Trent Valley Honda welcome the opportunity to find the right vehicle for you! - It has passed the Ministry of Transportation Safety Certification Inspection and the Ontario Drive Clean Emissions Test! - Buy with confidence knowing that this CR-V comes with an accident-free clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report supplied at no cost for your peace of mind. - In addition, this CR-V comes with a full tank of gas, Protech Secure Anti-theft Protection, Nitrogen filled tires with (2) Year Road Hazard Warranty, WALKAWAY First Year Loan Finance Protection and the first oil change is on us! Trent Valley Honda is a family-owned and operated dealership that has been providing Peterborough and the Kawarthas with new & used vehicles since 1975
