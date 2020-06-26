+ taxes & licensing
851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9
+ taxes & licensing
This 2016 Honda CR-V EX is a lease return that was purchased by the dealership. Included with this CR-V is the balance of a 7 year/ 160,000 km HCUV powertrain extended warranty (Valid until July 18th 2023). We are open for appointments, text: 705-996-2035 or call: 705-748-2777. Click here to find out how you can purchase your next vehicle online from Trent Valley Honda: https://www.tvhonda.com/steps-to-purchasing-your-vehicle-online -It has passed the Ministry of Transportation Safety Certification Inspection and the Ontario Drive Clean Emissions Test! -Buy with confidence knowing that this CR-V comes with an accident-free clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report supplied at no cost for your peace of mind. - In addition, this CR-V comes with a full tank of gas, Protech Secure Anti-theft Protection, Nitrogen filled tires with (2) Year Road Hazard Warranty, WALKAWAY First Year Loan Finance Protection and the first oil change is on us! At Trent Valley Honda welcome the opportunity to find the right vehicle for you! Trent Valley Honda has been providing Peterborough and the Kawarthas with new & used vehicles since 1975.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9