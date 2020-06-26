Menu
$17,600

+ taxes & licensing

Trent Valley Honda

2016 Honda CR-V

EX (1) Owner, Extended Warranty

Location

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

  • 104,944KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5305754
  • Stock #: U20446
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H51GH120437
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This 2016 Honda CR-V EX is a lease return that was purchased by the dealership. Included with this CR-V is the balance of a 7 year/ 160,000 km HCUV powertrain extended warranty (Valid until July 18th 2023). We are open for appointments, text: 705-996-2035 or call: 705-748-2777. Click here to find out how you can purchase your next vehicle online from Trent Valley Honda: https://www.tvhonda.com/steps-to-purchasing-your-vehicle-online -It has passed the Ministry of Transportation Safety Certification Inspection and the Ontario Drive Clean Emissions Test! -Buy with confidence knowing that this CR-V comes with an accident-free clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report supplied at no cost for your peace of mind. - In addition, this CR-V comes with a full tank of gas, Protech Secure Anti-theft Protection, Nitrogen filled tires with (2) Year Road Hazard Warranty, WALKAWAY First Year Loan Finance Protection and the first oil change is on us! At Trent Valley Honda welcome the opportunity to find the right vehicle for you! Trent Valley Honda has been providing Peterborough and the Kawarthas with new & used vehicles since 1975.

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Additional Features
  • Cloth Interior
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

