2016 Honda Fit

LX (1) Owner

2016 Honda Fit

LX (1) Owner

Location

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • Listing ID: 4958508
  • Stock #: 20410
  • VIN: 3HGGK5H54GM107843
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This 2016 Honda Fit LX is a lease return that was purchased by the dealership. We are open for appointments, text: 705-996-2035 or call: 705-748-2777. Click here to find out how you can purchase your next vehicle online from Trent Valley Honda: https://www.tvhonda.com/steps-to-purchasing-your-vehicle-online -It has passed the Ministry of Transportation Safety Certification Inspection and the Ontario Drive Clean Emissions Test! -Buy with confidence knowing that this Fit comes with an accident free clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report supplied at no cost for your peace of mind. - In addition, this Fit comes with a full tank of gas, Protech Secure Anti-theft Protection, Nitrogen filled tires with (2) Year Road Hazard Warranty, WALKAWAY First Year Loan Finance Protection and the first oil change is on us! Trent Valley Honda is a family-owned and operated dealership that has been providing Peterborough and the Kawarthas with new & used vehicles since 1975

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Digital clock
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Safety
  • Power Brakes
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Seating
  • Quad Seating
  • Reclining Seats
Additional Features
  • Curb Side Mirrors
  • Cloth Interior
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet

