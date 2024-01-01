$23,961.55+ tax & licensing
2016 Infiniti Q50
Location
Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
705-743-4141
$23,961.55
+ taxes & licensing
Used
71,659KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN1EV7AR0GM342308
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 71,659 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
7 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2016 Infiniti Q50