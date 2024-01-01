Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Infiniti Q50

71,659 KM

Details Features

$23,961.55

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Infiniti Q50

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Infiniti Q50

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

Contact Seller

$23,961.55

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
71,659KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN1EV7AR0GM342308

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,659 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan

Used 2016 Infiniti Q50 for sale in Peterborough, ON
2016 Infiniti Q50 71,659 KM $23,961.55 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Murano SL for sale in Peterborough, ON
2021 Nissan Murano SL 69,468 KM $29,961.55 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Murano SL for sale in Peterborough, ON
2019 Nissan Murano SL 58,528 KM $26,961.55 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-743-XXXX

(click to show)

705-743-4141

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,961.55

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

Contact Seller
2016 Infiniti Q50