2016 Jeep Cherokee

131,416 KM

Details Features

$22,949

+ tax & licensing
$22,949

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2016 Jeep Cherokee

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Limited

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Limited

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,949

+ taxes & licensing

131,416KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8295909
  • Stock #: 92241A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMDS6GW130080

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 131,416 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

