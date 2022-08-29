$22,995+ tax & licensing
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Clonsilla Auto Sales
705-742-6500
2016 Kia Forte
LX
Location
809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
38,732KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9116986
- VIN: KNAFX4A64G5499475
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 38,732 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
