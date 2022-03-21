Menu
2016 Kia Rio

77,736 KM

Details Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Clonsilla Auto Sales

705-742-6500

LX

LX

Location

809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

77,736KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8814806
  • VIN: KNADM4A30G6581476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,736 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

