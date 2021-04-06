2016 Kia Soul

$15,909 + taxes & licensing 6 7 , 2 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6971531

6971531 Stock #: 21279A

21279A VIN: KNDJP3A58G7401664

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 67,200 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.