2016 Mazda CX-3

$13,909 + taxes & licensing 1 7 2 , 7 5 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6904434

6904434 Stock #: 21286A

21286A VIN: JM3KE2CYXG0756928

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 172,757 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.