Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Nissan Frontier

71,160 KM

Details Features

$29,636.55

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,637

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Frontier

2016 Nissan Frontier

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Frontier

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

  1. 9896348
  2. 9896348
  3. 9896348
  4. 9896348
  5. 9896348
  6. 9896348
  7. 9896348
  8. 9896348
  9. 9896348
  10. 9896348
  11. 9896348
  12. 9896348
  13. 9896348
  14. 9896348
  15. 9896348
  16. 9896348
  17. 9896348
  18. 9896348
  19. 9896348
  20. 9896348
  21. 9896348
Contact Seller

$29,636.55

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
71,160KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9896348
  • Stock #: 92652A
  • VIN: 1N6AD0EV3GN771544

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,160 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan

2016 Nissan Frontier
71,160 KM
$29,636.55 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Leaf
76,881 KM
$14,261.55 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 SPORT
 75,843 KM
$33,986.55 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

Call Dealer

705-743-XXXX

(click to show)

705-743-4141

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory