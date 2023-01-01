2016 Nissan Frontier

$29,636.55 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 1 , 1 6 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9896348

9896348 Stock #: 92652A

92652A VIN: 1N6AD0EV3GN771544

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 71,160 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.