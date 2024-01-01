Menu
2016 Nissan Rogue

101,751 KM

Details Features

$16,977

+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Rogue

SV

2016 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

Auto Connect Sales

1175 Lansdowne St W, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-741-1777

$16,977

+ taxes & licensing

Used
101,751KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MT9GC886660

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1490
  • Mileage 101,751 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Message Centre

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Voice Recognition

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
AUTO LAMP SYSTEM
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
AUX Output
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area TieDown
Hands Free Phone
Telematic Systems
Multi-adj Seat wRecline
Instrmt Cluster wTach
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Nissan Connect
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Auto Connect Sales

Auto Connect Sales

1175 Lansdowne St W, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
705-741-1777

$16,977

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Connect Sales

705-741-1777

2016 Nissan Rogue