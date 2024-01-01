$16,977+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Rogue
SV
Location
Auto Connect Sales
1175 Lansdowne St W, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
705-741-1777
Used
101,751KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MT9GC886660
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1490
- Mileage 101,751 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Message Centre
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Voice Recognition
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
AUTO LAMP SYSTEM
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
AUX Output
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area TieDown
Hands Free Phone
Telematic Systems
Multi-adj Seat wRecline
Instrmt Cluster wTach
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Nissan Connect
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Email Auto Connect Sales
Auto Connect Sales
1175 Lansdowne St W, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
