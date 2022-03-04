2016 Nissan Rogue

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,990 + taxes & licensing 9 4 , 0 1 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8469249

8469249 Stock #: 92297A

92297A VIN: 5N1AT2MV5GC815974

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 92297A

Mileage 94,018 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.