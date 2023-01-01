2016 Nissan Rogue

$17,723.55 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 9 , 9 9 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9740065

9740065 Stock #: 92859A

92859A VIN: 5N1AT2MV2GC832683

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 92859A

Mileage 129,996 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.