Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Nissan Versa

37,237 KM

Details Features

$10,061.55

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Nissan Versa

Note

Watch This Vehicle
12702771

2016 Nissan Versa

Note

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

  1. 12702771
  2. 12702771
  3. 12702771
  4. 12702771
  5. 12702771
  6. 12702771
  7. 12702771
  8. 12702771
  9. 12702771
  10. 12702771
  11. 12702771
  12. 12702771
  13. 12702771
  14. 12702771
  15. 12702771
  16. 12702771
  17. 12702771
  18. 12702771
Contact Seller

$10,061.55

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
37,237KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CE2CPXGL412171

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,237 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan

Used 2021 Kia Seltos LX for sale in Peterborough, ON
2021 Kia Seltos LX 48,558 KM $25,061.55 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum for sale in Peterborough, ON
2013 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 121,513 KM $10,061.55 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Rogue SL for sale in Peterborough, ON
2023 Nissan Rogue SL 20,172 KM $36,061.55 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-743-XXXX

(click to show)

705-743-4141

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,061.55

+ taxes & licensing>

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2016 Nissan Versa