$10,061.55+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2016 Nissan Versa
Note
2016 Nissan Versa
Note
Location
Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
705-743-4141
$10,061.55
+ taxes & licensing
Used
37,237KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CE2CPXGL412171
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 37,237 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan
2021 Kia Seltos LX 48,558 KM $25,061.55 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 121,513 KM $10,061.55 + tax & lic
2023 Nissan Rogue SL 20,172 KM $36,061.55 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Trans Canada Nissan
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-743-XXXX(click to show)
$10,061.55
+ taxes & licensing>
Trans Canada Nissan
705-743-4141
2016 Nissan Versa