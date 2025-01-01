Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Volkswagen Golf

210,118 KM

Details Features

$11,451.55

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Volkswagen Golf

Watch This Vehicle
12539286

2016 Volkswagen Golf

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

  1. 12539286
  2. 12539286
  3. 12539286
  4. 12539286
  5. 12539286
  6. 12539286
  7. 12539286
  8. 12539286
  9. 12539286
  10. 12539286
  11. 12539286
  12. 12539286
  13. 12539286
  14. 12539286
  15. 12539286
  16. 12539286
  17. 12539286
  18. 12539286
  19. 12539286
  20. 12539286
  21. 12539286
  22. 12539286
  23. 12539286
  24. 12539286
Contact Seller

$11,451.55

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
210,118KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VW217AU6GM029605

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 93448B
  • Mileage 210,118 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan

Used 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy for sale in Peterborough, ON
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy 63,928 KM $36,961.55 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks for sale in Peterborough, ON
2024 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks 1,579 KM $42,961.55 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Murano SL for sale in Peterborough, ON
2020 Nissan Murano SL 108,387 KM $24,961.55 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-743-XXXX

(click to show)

705-743-4141

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,451.55

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2016 Volkswagen Golf