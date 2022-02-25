$41,995+ tax & licensing
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
Clonsilla Auto Sales
705-742-6500
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
Clonsilla Auto Sales
809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2
705-742-6500
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
139,476KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8419059
- VIN: 3GCUKREC1HG517057
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 139,476 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clonsilla Auto Sales
809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2