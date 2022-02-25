2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 8419059

8419059 VIN: 3GCUKREC1HG517057

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 139,476 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks GPS Navigation Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Exterior Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

