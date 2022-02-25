2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Menu
139,476 KM

$41,995

+ tax & licensing
LT

809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

139,476KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8419059
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC1HG517057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,476 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

