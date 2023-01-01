Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

70,083 KM

Details Features

$23,011.55

+ tax & licensing
$23,012

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

$23,011.55

+ taxes & licensing

70,083KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10431750
  • Stock #: P5894A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG2HR700549

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P5894A
  • Mileage 70,083 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

