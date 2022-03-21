Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

79,615 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: P5705
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG3HR868653

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,615 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

2017 Nissan Rogue
95,986 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford Edge ST
 74,413 KM
$43,849 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Veloster
99,825 KM
$16,849 + tax & lic

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

