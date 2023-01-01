Menu
2017 Ford Escape

91,956 KM

Details Features

$20,451.55

+ tax & licensing
$20,452

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE

2017 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

$20,451.55

+ taxes & licensing

91,956KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10378713
  • Stock #: P5891A
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GD6HUA42179

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P5891A
  • Mileage 91,956 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

