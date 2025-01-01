Menu
2017 Ford F-150

164,354 KM

Details Features

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford F-150

XLT

12666096

2017 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Holiday Ford Lincoln Ltd

1555 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M3

705-742-5432

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
164,354KM
VIN 1FTEW1EF6HFC66171

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey Cloth
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 164,354 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Immobilizer
SECURITY ALARM
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive

Safety

Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Powertrain

8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Flex Fuel Capability
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features

