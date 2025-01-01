$26,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Holiday Ford Lincoln Ltd
1555 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M3
705-742-5432
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
164,354KM
VIN 1FTEW1EF6HFC66171
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey Cloth
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 164,354 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Immobilizer
SECURITY ALARM
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Safety
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Media / Nav / Comm
am/fm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Powertrain
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Flex Fuel Capability
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
