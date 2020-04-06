Safety Traction Control

Power Brakes

Passenger Airbag

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control

tilt steering

Intermittent Wipers

Console

Cup Holder Seating Bucket Seats

Split Folding Rear Seats

Reclining Seats Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Odometer

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

Digital clock Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel

Climate Control Exterior Daytime Running Lights Windows Rear Defroster Additional Features Curb Side Mirrors

Cloth Interior

Inside Hood Release

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.