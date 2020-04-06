Menu
2017 Honda Civic

Sedan LX 6MT, Extended Warranty

Location

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 121,557KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4877676
  • Stock #: U20388
  • VIN: 2HGFC2E59HH041110
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This 2017 Honda Civic LX 6MT is a lease return that was purchased by the dealership. Included with this Civic LX is the balance of a 7yr/160,000km HCUV powertrain extended warranty (Valid until Oct. 13, 2024). Dont waitTEXT us with questions or to book an appointment at705-996-2035!! At Trent Valley, Honda welcome the opportunity to find the right vehicle for you! Click here to find out how you can purchase your next vehicle online from Trent Valley Honda: https://www.tvhonda.com/steps-to-purchasing-your-vehicle-online -It has passed the Ministry of Transportation Safety Certification Inspection and the Ontario Drive Clean Emissions Test! -Buy with confidence knowing that this Civic comes with an accident-free clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report supplied at no cost for your peace of mind. - In addition, this Civic comes with a full tank of gas, Protech Secure Anti-theft Protection, Nitrogen filled tires with (2) Year Road Hazard Warranty, WALKAWAY First Year Loan Finance Protection and the first oil change is on us! Trent Valley Honda is a family-owned and operated dealership that has been providing Peterborough and the Kawarthas with new & used vehicles since 1975.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Reclining Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Digital clock
Comfort
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Additional Features
  • Curb Side Mirrors
  • Cloth Interior
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Trent Valley Honda

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

