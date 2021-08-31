+ taxes & licensing
851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9
-It has passed the 100-Point Mechanical & Appearance Honda Certification process, inspected by Honda trained technicians using only OEM replacement parts
-It has passed the Ministry of Transportation Safety Certification Inspection!
-Buy with confidence knowing that this Civic comes with a free CARFAX Vehicle History Report supplied at no cost for your peace of mind.
-In addition, this Civic comes with a full tank of gas, Protech Secure Anti-theft Protection, Nitrogen filled tires with (2) Year Road Hazard Warranty, WALKAWAY First Year Loan Finance Protection and the first oil change is on us!
Trent Valley Honda is a family-owned and operated dealership that has been providing Peterborough and the Kawarthas with new & used vehicles since 1975.
