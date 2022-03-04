$20,300 + taxes & licensing 7 7 , 2 3 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8656702

8656702 Stock #: 22346A

22346A VIN: 2HGFC2F59HH027657

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 77,235 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Emergency communication system Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Sequential multi-point fuel injection Variable intake manifold Four wheel independent suspension 1-touch down 1-touch up Mode Select Transmission Exterior parking camera rear

