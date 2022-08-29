Menu
2017 Honda Civic

239,559 KM

Details Description Features

$16,500

+ tax & licensing
$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

Trent Valley Honda

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

EX

2017 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

  1. 9291490
  2. 9291490
$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

239,559KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9291490
  • Stock #: 23048A
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F80HH037777

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 239,559 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 Honda Civic was traded in for a 2022 Honda Civic


 


Click here to find out how you can purchase your next vehicle online from Trent Valley Honda: https://www.tvhonda.com/steps-to-purchasing-your-vehicle-online


 


It has passed the Ministry of Transportation Safety Certification Inspection!

-Buy with confidence knowing that this Civic comes with a free CARFAX Vehicle History Report supplied at no cost for your peace of mind.

In addition, this Civic comes with a full tank of gas, Protech Secure Anti-theft Protection, Nitrogen filled tires with (2) Year Road Hazard Warranty, WALKAWAY First Year Loan Finance Protection and the first oil change is on us!


 


Trent Valley Honda is a family-owned and operated dealership that has been providing Peterborough and the Kawartha's with new & used vehicles since 1975.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
POWER MOONROOF
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Emergency communication system
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Mode Select Transmission
Exterior parking camera rear

Email Trent Valley Honda

Trent Valley Honda

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9
