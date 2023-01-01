Menu
2017 Honda Civic

102,847 KM

Details Features

$19,961.55

+ tax & licensing
$19,962

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

EX

2017 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

$19,961.55

+ taxes & licensing

102,847KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9841181
  Stock #: 92594A
  VIN: 2HGFC2F80HH034054

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 92594A
  • Mileage 102,847 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

