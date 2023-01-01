$19,961.55+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,962
+ taxes & licensing
Trans Canada Nissan
705-743-4141
2017 Honda Civic
2017 Honda Civic
EX
Location
Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
705-743-4141
$19,961.55
+ taxes & licensing
102,847KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9841181
- Stock #: 92594A
- VIN: 2HGFC2F80HH034054
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 92594A
- Mileage 102,847 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2