$19,961.55 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 2 , 8 4 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9841181

9841181 Stock #: 92594A

92594A VIN: 2HGFC2F80HH034054

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 92594A

Mileage 102,847 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.