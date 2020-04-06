Menu
2017 Honda CR-V

EX (1) Owner, Extended Warranty

Watch This Vehicle

Location

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

  1. 4877679
Contact Seller

$25,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 31,870KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4877679
  • Stock #: U20401
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H53HH116650
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This 2017 Honda CR-V EX with just 31,870km on it was a lease return purchased by the dealership. Click here to find out how you can purchase your next vehicle online from Trent Valley Honda: https://www.tvhonda.com/steps-to-purchasing-your-vehicle-online Top features on this vehicle include: Honda sensing with lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, road departure mitigation system, collision mitigation braking system,LaneWatch blind-spot display, heated front seats, rear-view camera, remote start, Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto, 7 display audio system, Bluetooth hands-free calling with steering wheel-mounted controls! This CR-V with under 32,000 kilometers offers the latest technology, safety features and style. Along with the fuel-efficient turbocharged 1.5-litre engine, this CR-V will get you where you need to in style and efficiently. Dont waitTEXT us with questions or to book an appointment at705-996-2035!! -It has passed the Ministry of Transportation Safety Certification Inspection and the Ontario Drive Clean Emissions Test! -Buy with confidence knowing that this CR-V comes with an accident-free clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report supplied at no cost for your peace of mind. - In addition, this CR-V comes with a full tank of gas, Protech Secure Anti-theft Protection, Nitrogen filled tires with (2) Year Road Hazard Warranty, WALKAWAY First Year Loan Finance Protection and the first oil change is on us! Trent Valley Honda is a family-owned and operated dealership that has been providing Peterborough and the Kawarthas with new & used vehicles since 1975.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • remote start
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Additional Features
  • Curb Side Mirrors
  • Rear View Camera
  • Cloth Interior
  • Captains Chairs
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

