2017 Honda Fit

$15,900 + taxes & licensing 6 3 , 9 9 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6827831

6827831 Stock #: 20970A

20970A VIN: 3HGGK5H66HM101746

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 63,998 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Low Tire Pressure Warning Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Fully automatic headlights Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability Radio data system Emergency communication system Rear beverage holders Front Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Variable intake manifold 1-touch down 1-touch up Front wheel independent suspension Mode Select Transmission Exterior parking camera rear CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.