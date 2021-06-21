Menu
2017 Honda HR-V

83,972 KM

Details Description Features

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Trent Valley Honda

2017 Honda HR-V

2017 Honda HR-V

LX 2WD Manual Transmission

2017 Honda HR-V

LX 2WD Manual Transmission

Location

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

83,972KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7411868
  • Stock #: U21501
  • VIN: 3CZRU5G35HM101790

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 83,972 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 Honda HR-V LX 2WD Manual is a lease return that was purchased by the dealership. Included with this HR-V is the balance of a 7Year/160,000KM Honda Certified Used Vehicle Powertrain Warranty ! Dont wait TEXT us with questions or to book an appointment at 705-996-2035!! At Trent Valley Honda welcome the opportunity to find the right vehicle for you! 



Click here to find out how you can purchase your next vehicle online from Trent Valley Honda: https://www.tvhonda.com/steps-to-purchasing-your-vehicle-online


 


-It has passed the 100-Point Mechanical & Appearance Honda Certification process, inspected by Honda trained technicians using only OEM replacement parts


-It has passed the Ministry of Transportation Safety Certification Inspection!

-Buy with confidence knowing that this HR-V comes with a free CARFAX Vehicle History Report supplied at no cost for your peace of mind.

-In addition, this HR-V comes with a full tank of gas, Protech Secure Anti-theft Protection, Nitrogen filled tires with (2) Year Road Hazard Warranty, WALKAWAY First Year Loan Finance Protection and the first oil change is on us!


 


Trent Valley Honda is a family-owned and operated dealership that has been providing Peterborough and the Kawarthas with new & used vehicles since 1975.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Automatic temperature control
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Front Centre Armrest
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Emergency communication system
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
Exterior parking camera rear
CD-MP3 decoder

