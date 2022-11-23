2017 Honda HR-V

$23,500 + taxes & licensing 1 0 9 , 6 4 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9408760

Stock #: 23078A

VIN: 3CZRU6H74HM102369

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Purple

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 109,647 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Leather shift knob Rear seat centre armrest Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Trim Leather upholstery Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Fully automatic headlights Windows POWER MOONROOF Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability Radio data system Emergency communication system Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Sequential multi-point fuel injection Variable intake manifold 1-touch down 1-touch up Front wheel independent suspension Manual-shift auto Mode Select Transmission Exterior parking camera rear CD-MP3 decoder

