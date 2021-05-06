Menu
2017 Honda Odyssey

103,644 KM

$26,800

+ tax & licensing
$26,800

+ taxes & licensing

Trent Valley Honda

2017 Honda Odyssey

2017 Honda Odyssey

EX-L RES

2017 Honda Odyssey

EX-L RES

Location

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

  1. 7139470
  2. 7139470
$26,800

+ taxes & licensing

103,644KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7139470
  • Stock #: 21363A
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H60HB500970

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 103,644 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 Honda Odyssey EX-L was traded in for a 2022 Honda Odyssey. Included with this Odyssey is the balance of a 7Year/160,000KM Honda Certified Used Vehicle Powertrain Warranty ! Dont wait TEXT us with questions or to book an appointment at 705-996-2035!! At Trent Valley Honda welcome the opportunity to find the right vehicle for you! 



Click here to find out how you can purchase your next vehicle online from Trent Valley Honda: https://www.tvhonda.com/steps-to-purchasing-your-vehicle-online


 


-It has passed the 100-Point Mechanical & Appearance Honda Certification process, inspected by Honda trained technicians using only OEM replacement parts


-It has passed the Ministry of Transportation Safety Certification Inspection!

-Buy with confidence knowing that this Odyssey comes with a free CARFAX Vehicle History Report supplied at no cost for your peace of mind.

-In addition, this Odyssey comes with a full tank of gas, Protech Secure Anti-theft Protection, Nitrogen filled tires with (2) Year Road Hazard Warranty, WALKAWAY First Year Loan Finance Protection and the first oil change is on us!


 


Trent Valley Honda is a family-owned and operated dealership that has been providing Peterborough and the Kawarthas with new & used vehicles since 1975.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Trip Computer
Rear Audio Controls
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Leather upholstery
Leather shift knob
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
SPEED CONTROL
Entertainment System
Panic Alarm
Headphones
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Driver seat mounted armrest
Passenger seat mounted armrest
Reclining 3rd row seat
Sun blinds
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Cylinder Deactivation
Rear beverage holders
A/V remote
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Mode Select Transmission
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Removable floor console
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
CD-MP3 decoder

Trent Valley Honda

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

