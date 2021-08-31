2017 Honda Ridgeline...

$37,900 + taxes & licensing 8 8 , 3 2 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7647931

7647931 Stock #: 21425B

21425B VIN: 5FPYK3F5XHB505436

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 88,329 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Overhead Console Heated Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel rear air conditioning Front dual zone A/C Exterior Alloy Wheels Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Trim Leather upholstery Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Heated rear seats Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Windows POWER MOONROOF Mechanical Front Anti-Roll Bar Additional Features Rear Step Bumper Bedliner Panic Alarm Trailer Sway Control Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Driver seat mounted armrest Passenger seat mounted armrest Turn signal indicator mirrors Cylinder Deactivation Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Distance pacing cruise control Variable intake manifold Four wheel independent suspension 1-touch down 1-touch up Mode Select Transmission Power 2-way driver lumbar support Exterior parking camera rear CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.