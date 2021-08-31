Menu
2017 Honda Ridgeline

88,329 KM

$37,900

+ tax & licensing
$37,900

+ taxes & licensing

Trent Valley Honda

2017 Honda Ridgeline

2017 Honda Ridgeline

EX-L AWD

2017 Honda Ridgeline

EX-L AWD

Location

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

  1. 7647931
  2. 7647931
$37,900

+ taxes & licensing

88,329KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7647931
  • Stock #: 21425B
  • VIN: 5FPYK3F5XHB505436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 88,329 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 Honda Ridgeline EX-L was traded in for a 2018 Honda Civic Hatchback. Included with this Ridgeline is the balance of a 7Year/130,000KM HondaPlus Extended Comprehensive Warranty ! Dont wait TEXT us with questions or to book an appointment at 705-996-2035!! At Trent Valley Honda welcome the opportunity to find the right vehicle for you! 



Click here to find out how you can purchase your next vehicle online from Trent Valley Honda: https://www.tvhonda.com/steps-to-purchasing-your-vehicle-online


 


-It has passed the 100-Point Mechanical & Appearance Honda Certification process, inspected by Honda trained technicians using only OEM replacement parts


-It has passed the Ministry of Transportation Safety Certification Inspection!

-Buy with confidence knowing that this Ridgeline comes with a free CARFAX Vehicle History Report supplied at no cost for your peace of mind.

-In addition, this Ridgeline comes with a full tank of gas, Protech Secure Anti-theft Protection, Nitrogen filled tires with (2) Year Road Hazard Warranty, WALKAWAY First Year Loan Finance Protection and the first oil change is on us!



 


Trent Valley Honda is a family-owned and operated dealership that has been providing Peterborough and the Kawarthas with new & used vehicles since 1975.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
Alloy Wheels
Front fog lights
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Leather upholstery
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Heated rear seats
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
POWER MOONROOF
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Step Bumper
Bedliner
Panic Alarm
Trailer Sway Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Driver seat mounted armrest
Passenger seat mounted armrest
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Cylinder Deactivation
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Distance pacing cruise control
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Mode Select Transmission
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Trent Valley Honda

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

