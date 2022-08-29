2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

$26,998 + taxes & licensing 7 3 , 6 5 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9155320

9155320 Stock #: 2899

2899 VIN: 5NMZUDLB2HH038521

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 73,659 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.