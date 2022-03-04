$29,995+ tax & licensing
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Infiniti QX50
Location
809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
124,003KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8476704
- VIN: JN1BJ0RR6HM413734
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 124,003 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Leather Seats
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clonsilla Auto Sales
809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2