$36,544

+ taxes & licensing

Clonsilla Auto Sales

705-761-3031

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Location

Clonsilla Auto Sales

809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2

705-761-3031

$36,544

+ taxes & licensing

  • 82,753KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5179001
  • Stock #: MMMM1414
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG8HC640064
Exterior Colour
UNKNOWN
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

it just plain has everything !!!!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Lumbar Support
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Dual Zone Climate Ctrl
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • tilt steering
  • Map Lights
  • Block Heater
  • Rear Wiper
  • Automatic Headlights
  • VANITY MIRRORS
  • Interval wipers
  • Floor Console
  • Push Button Start
  • Floor mats
  • Cup Holder
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • MEMORY SEAT
  • Split Bench Seats
  • Dual Power Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Roof Rack
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Trailer Hitch
  • tinted windows
  • Roof Rails
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Warranty
  • balance of warranty
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
  • Cargo Net
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Lease Return
  • Locking Differential
  • Subwoofer
  • Message Centre
  • Cargo Area Cover
  • Front air dam
  • Remote fuel release
  • Remote hatch release
  • Digital instrumentation
  • Colour keyed bumpers
  • Pulse Wiper
  • Premium Sound Systm
  • AUX Output
  • Second Row Folding Seat
  • Cargo Area TieDown
  • Passenger Multi-Adjust Power Seat
  • Hands Free Phone
  • Conventional Spare
  • Front Power Memory Seat
  • Factory Tinted Glass
  • Tow Prep Package
  • Multi-adj Seat wRecline
  • Folding Split Rr Seats
  • Instrmt Cluster wTach
  • Air w Climate Control
  • Ovrhed Console Comp
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Custom Sport Rims
  • Load Bearing Exterior Rack
  • UConnect
  • Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
  • Power Mirrors Heated
  • AM-FM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

