2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Safety Traction Control

ABS Brakes

Power Brakes

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Lumbar Support

Power Sunroof

Power Locks

POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning

Heated Steering Wheel

Dual Zone Climate Ctrl Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Tilt Steering Column

tilt steering

Map Lights

Block Heater

Rear Wiper

Automatic Headlights

VANITY MIRRORS

Interval wipers

Floor Console

Push Button Start

Floor mats

Cup Holder

Tow Hitch Receiver Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats

MEMORY SEAT

Split Bench Seats

Dual Power Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels

Roof Rack

Daytime Running Lights

Trailer Hitch

tinted windows

Roof Rails Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Computer

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio Powertrain Limited Slip Differential Warranty balance of warranty Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows MOONROOF

Additional Features STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS

Cargo Net

BACKUP CAMERA

Lease Return

Locking Differential

Subwoofer

Message Centre

Cargo Area Cover

Front air dam

Remote fuel release

Remote hatch release

Digital instrumentation

Colour keyed bumpers

Pulse Wiper

Premium Sound Systm

AUX Output

Second Row Folding Seat

Cargo Area TieDown

Passenger Multi-Adjust Power Seat

Hands Free Phone

Conventional Spare

Front Power Memory Seat

Factory Tinted Glass

Tow Prep Package

Multi-adj Seat wRecline

Folding Split Rr Seats

Instrmt Cluster wTach

Air w Climate Control

Ovrhed Console Comp

Vehicle Anti-Theft

Custom Sport Rims

Load Bearing Exterior Rack

UConnect

Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Power Mirrors Heated

AM-FM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.