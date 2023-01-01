Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Jeep Wrangler

57,231 KM

Details Features

$28,611.55

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,612

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Wrangler

2017 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

  1. 10027683
  2. 10027683
  3. 10027683
  4. 10027683
  5. 10027683
  6. 10027683
  7. 10027683
  8. 10027683
  9. 10027683
  10. 10027683
  11. 10027683
  12. 10027683
  13. 10027683
  14. 10027683
  15. 10027683
  16. 10027683
  17. 10027683
  18. 10027683
Contact Seller

$28,611.55

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
57,231KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10027683
  • Stock #: 92705A
  • VIN: 1C4AJWAG2HL702704

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 57,231 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan

2019 Nissan Kicks
96,102 KM
$22,536.55 + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Kicks SV
 38,901 KM
$27,461.55 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Qashqai
37,388 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

Call Dealer

705-743-XXXX

(click to show)

705-743-4141

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory