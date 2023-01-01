$28,611.55+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,612
+ taxes & licensing
Trans Canada Nissan
705-743-4141
2017 Jeep Wrangler
2017 Jeep Wrangler
SPORT
Location
Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
705-743-4141
$28,611.55
+ taxes & licensing
57,231KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10027683
- Stock #: 92705A
- VIN: 1C4AJWAG2HL702704
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 57,231 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
5 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2