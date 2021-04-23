2017 Jeep Wrangler

$39,900 + taxes & licensing 7 6 , 4 6 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 6983372

6983372 Stock #: U21341

U21341 VIN: 1C4BJWEG1HL566855

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 76,468 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Compass Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Low Tire Pressure Warning Front fog lights Convenience Block Heater Remote Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Fully automatic headlights Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Rear Window Defroster Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Skid Plates SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Trailer Sway Control Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Electronic stability Convertible hard top Glass rear window Integrated roll-over protection Rear beverage holders Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Sequential multi-point fuel injection 1-touch down CD-MP3 decoder

