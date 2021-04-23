Menu
2017 Jeep Wrangler

76,468 KM

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

Trent Valley Honda

2017 Jeep Wrangler

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 4X4

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 4X4

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

76,468KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6983372
  • Stock #: U21341
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG1HL566855

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,468 KM

This 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4x4 is a lease return that was purchased by the dealership. Dont wait TEXT us with questions or to book an appointment at 705-996-2035!! At Trent Valley Honda welcome the opportunity to find the right vehicle for you!


 


Click here to find out how you can purchase your next vehicle online from Trent Valley Honda: https://www.tvhonda.com/steps-to-purchasing-your-vehicle-online


 


It has passed the Ministry of Transportation Safety Certification Inspection!

-Buy with confidence knowing that this Jeep Wrangler comes with a free CARFAX Vehicle History Report supplied at no cost for your peace of mind.

-In addition, this Jeep Wrangler comes with a full tank of gas, Protech Secure Anti-theft Protection, Nitrogen filled tires with (2) Year Road Hazard Warranty, WALKAWAY First Year Loan Finance Protection and the first oil change is on us!


 


Trent Valley Honda is a family-owned and operated dealership that has been providing Peterborough and the Kawartha's with new & used vehicles since 1975.

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Block Heater
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Fully automatic headlights
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Window Defroster
Split Folding Rear Seat
Skid Plates
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Trailer Sway Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Convertible hard top
Glass rear window
Integrated roll-over protection
Rear beverage holders
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
1-touch down
CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

