2017 Kia Rio

$11,909 + taxes & licensing 7 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7018919

7018919 Stock #: T21314A

T21314A VIN: KNADM5A35H6794625

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 72,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.