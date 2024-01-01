Menu
<div>2017 Kia Soul plus with heated seats and steering wheel. Automatic, one owner no accidents. Just reduced to $10,800. Comes fully certified with power train warranty included in price. Please call Deals on Wheels for more info @ 7057680468.</div>

2017 Kia Soul

161,000 MI

$10,800

+ tax & licensing
2017 Kia Soul

EX+

2017 Kia Soul

EX+

Location

Deals On Wheels

6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9

705-768-0468

Sale

$10,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
161,000MI
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDJP3A55H7463105

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 161,000 MI

Vehicle Description

2017 Kia Soul plus with heated seats and steering wheel. Automatic, one owner no accidents. Just reduced to $10,800. Comes fully certified with power train warranty included in price. Please call Deals on Wheels for more info @ 7057680468.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Deals On Wheels

Deals On Wheels

6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9
705-768-0468

$10,800

+ taxes & licensing

Deals On Wheels

705-768-0468

2017 Kia Soul