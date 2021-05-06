2017 Kia Sportage

$18,909 + taxes & licensing 4 9 , 0 5 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7053734

7053734 Stock #: 21162A

21162A VIN: KNDPM3AC2H7232504

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 21162A

Mileage 49,055 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.