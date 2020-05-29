2017 Lincoln MKC

+ taxes & licensing
851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9
+ taxes & licensing
This 2017 KIA Lincoln MKC Reserve was traded in at the dealership for a 2020 Honda CR-V. Dont wait TEXT us with questions or to book an appointment at 705-996-2035!! Click here to find out how you can purchase your next vehicle online from Trent Valley Honda: https://www.tvhonda.com/steps-to-purchasing-your-vehicle-online -It has passed the Ministry of Transportation Safety Certification Inspection and the Ontario Drive Clean Emissions Test! -Buy with confidence knowing that this MKC comes with a free CARFAX Vehicle History Report supplied at no cost for your peace of mind. -In addition, this MKC comes with a full tank of gas, Protech Secure Anti-theft Protection, Nitrogen filled tires with (2) Year Road Hazard Warranty, WALKAWAY First Year Loan Finance Protection and the first oil change is on us! Trent Valley Honda is a family-owned and operated dealership that has been providing Peterborough and the Kawarthas with new & used vehicles since 1975.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9