$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Trent Valley Honda

2017 Lincoln MKC

Reserve (1) Owner, Test Drive Available by APPT

Location

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 60,779KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5180093
  • Stock #: 20368A
  • VIN: 5LMTJ3DH3HUL69704
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This 2017 KIA Lincoln MKC Reserve was traded in at the dealership for a 2020 Honda CR-V. Dont wait TEXT us with questions or to book an appointment at 705-996-2035!! Click here to find out how you can purchase your next vehicle online from Trent Valley Honda: https://www.tvhonda.com/steps-to-purchasing-your-vehicle-online -It has passed the Ministry of Transportation Safety Certification Inspection and the Ontario Drive Clean Emissions Test! -Buy with confidence knowing that this MKC comes with a free CARFAX Vehicle History Report supplied at no cost for your peace of mind. -In addition, this MKC comes with a full tank of gas, Protech Secure Anti-theft Protection, Nitrogen filled tires with (2) Year Road Hazard Warranty, WALKAWAY First Year Loan Finance Protection and the first oil change is on us! Trent Valley Honda is a family-owned and operated dealership that has been providing Peterborough and the Kawarthas with new & used vehicles since 1975.

Safety
  • Traction Control
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Memory Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

