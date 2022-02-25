$23,389+ tax & licensing
$23,389
+ taxes & licensing
Trans Canada Nissan
705-743-4141
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander
GT
Location
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
133,295KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8446008
- Stock #: 92290A
- VIN: JA4JZ4AX2HZ611307
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 133,295 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2