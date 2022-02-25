Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander

133,295 KM

Details Features

$23,389

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,389

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

Contact Seller
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

  1. 8446008
  2. 8446008
  3. 8446008
  4. 8446008
  5. 8446008
  6. 8446008
  7. 8446008
  8. 8446008
  9. 8446008
  10. 8446008
  11. 8446008
  12. 8446008
  13. 8446008
  14. 8446008
  15. 8446008
  16. 8446008
  17. 8446008
  18. 8446008
  19. 8446008
  20. 8446008
  21. 8446008
  22. 8446008
  23. 8446008
  24. 8446008
  25. 8446008
  26. 8446008
  27. 8446008
  28. 8446008
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,389

+ taxes & licensing

133,295KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8446008
  • Stock #: 92290A
  • VIN: JA4JZ4AX2HZ611307

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,295 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan

2019 Nissan Sentra
 52,912 KM
$21,990 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Altima
 81,015 KM
$25,990 + tax & lic
2017 Mitsubishi Outl...
 133,295 KM
$23,389 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

Call Dealer

705-743-XXXX

(click to show)

705-743-4141

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory