Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Nissan Armada

125,628 KM

Details Features

$24,961.55

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Nissan Armada

Watch This Vehicle
12125880

2017 Nissan Armada

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

Contact Seller

$24,961.55

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
125,628KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN8AY2NC3H9500533

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 92990A
  • Mileage 125,628 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
7 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan

Used 2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum for sale in Peterborough, ON
2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum 14,427 KM $31,961.55 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Sentra SR for sale in Peterborough, ON
2020 Nissan Sentra SR 122,000 KM $18,961.55 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Sentra for sale in Peterborough, ON
2017 Nissan Sentra 76,070 KM $13,961.55 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-743-XXXX

(click to show)

705-743-4141

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,961.55

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Armada